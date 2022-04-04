Dog scare in Jagadhri

Alarge number of dogs can be seen roaming in Sector 17 of the HSVP and it has become extremely difficult to walk freely. Dogs can be seen chasing walkers. Yamunanagar MC should take immediate action to overcome the problem residents are facing.

Suresh Dhiman, Jagadhri

Why discrimination in sectors on parking fee?

This is reference to "Paid parking in Panchkula's Sector 20 may go permanently (Chandigarh Tribune, March 29). One just fails to comprehend the rationale behind the civic body contemplating to exclude the Sector 20 market area from the paid parking regime but continuing in Sectors 8, 9, 10 and 14. Why take recourse to such a discriminatory treatment? As is well known, the concept of paid parking was recently yet selectively introduced in Panchkula after taking a cue from the UT of Chandigarh. But, as per media reports, the Chandigarh Administration now plans to completely do away with paid parking across the City Beautiful. Let the Panchkula administration also think on similar lines and bring the much needed relief to its residents.

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Hurdle in the middle of slip road

During the recent visit of the Chief Minister some roads and chowks were repaired by the HSVP. A sample of the engineering work can be seen on a a slip road at Lord Krishna Chowk, Sector 76, Greater Faridabad, on the CM route. Will anyone from the administration answer and rectify the blunder?

Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com