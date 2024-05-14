Dog walker thrashes pet in apartment elevator

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 13

In what has led to outrage across the city, a dog walker was seen brutally thrashing a golden retriever in an elevator of a Gurugram apartment complex.

The incident, according to posts on X, was reported from Orchid Gardens in Sector 54 on May 9.

The CCTV footage, which has now gone viral, shows the dog walker hitting the dog with a litter scoop. He makes several hits, even striking the dog’s head.

As the video progresses, one can see the man trapping the dog’s mouth in the litter scoop and hitting it on the head. The dog is visibly irate but helpless.

Sharing the CCTV footage, a user on X wrote, “It is disturbing to see animal cruelty on the rise with little attention from mainstream media. Ignoring it only fuels aggression in our furry friends. It’s time to speak up and take action to protect both human and animal wellbeing.”

The condominium claims to have already taken action against the man, while his pictures are being circulated on social media with an appeal not to hire him.

“We have already initiated action. We strongly stand against cruelty to animals. The pet parents have also been contacted and are being questioned,” said a statement issued by the society.

