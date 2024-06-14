Domestic flights from Hisar airport to be launched in Aug

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 13

The state government will begin domestic flights from Hisar’s Maharaja Agrasen airport to various parts of the country from August. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today stated this during a programme organised by the Civil Aviation Department in Panchkula.

The new initiative, he said, would give the state economy a boost and would make air travel more accessible to residents.

The Aviation Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Alliance Air Aviation Limited to run the operations. It has already obtained necessary licences from Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the operations.

Civil Aviation Minister Dr Kamal Gupta was present along with CM Saini. Additional Director, Civil Aviation Department, Satish Kumar Singla and Network Planning Head, Alliance Air Aviation Limited, Ranjan Kumar Dutta signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

CM Nayab Singh Saini said the planes operational from Hisar would connect with Ayodhya, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Jammu.

He added, “The new step will give a big boost to the state’s economy. Today is an important day for Haryana civil aviation. The signing of this MoU with Alliance Air has opened up avenues for more possibilities to pursue the broader goals of making Hisar an integrated aviation hub. The air connectivity will boost the state’s economy,” he said and added that some pending formalities at the airport will be completed soon.

Saini also spoke on the supply of Yamuna water to Delhi. Amid Delhi’s water crisis, he said the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government has failed to make provision of water for the people. “The AAP had sought votes from people in the name of cleaning the Yamuna, but they failed to do it. Delhi’s situation in 2024 in terms of availability of clean water is the same as it was in 2014. We are providing the necessary quantity of water to Delhi but they are not able to install a proper distribution system in Delhi.”

