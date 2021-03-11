Domestic help held for theft in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 30

The Gurugram police nabbed a maid accused of stealing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh cash from the Sector 50 area. The police have recovered cash and jewellery from the possession of the accused woman. She was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody. The husband of the accused woman was also involved in the theft and now he is absconding, said the police.

According to the police, it was on Sunday when Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Hibiscus Society in Sector 50 complained to the police that a maid working in his house had left work a week ago but she came back again on Sunday and asked to be kept back on the job. “My mother who was praying, refused to keep her on the job. Meanwhile, she entered the room and took away cash, gold and silver jewellery and other valuables from my house”, said Pradeep in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station. A team led by inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of the Sector 50 police station, has arrested the maid from her rented house in Tigra village. The police have recovered jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh, Rs 1 lakh cash from her possession.

“The accused woman entered the society on the pretext of getting a job as maid and then stole jewellery and other valuables. The husband of the accused woman is also involved in thefts with her. The accused, mother of two children, was produced before the court and sent to jail. ”, said inspector Rajesh Kumar.