Don't allow anti-India activities: HSCW to VCs

Chandigarh, December 8
The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) Chairperson, Renu Bhatia, today instructed state universities to not allow their campuses to be used for anti-India activities. Several Vice-Chancellors and representatives from the government as well as private universities attended the conference.
Raising the issue of Prof Achin Vanaik’s lecture on Palestine issue at OP Jindal Global University, Sonepat, on November 1, she alleged that “how to make human bombs” was discussed there, and the professor criticised the Indian Army.
Jindal university had, on November 13, expressed regret over the professor saying “Hindutva is anti-Muslim” and his remarks about the motivation of suicide bombers during the lecture. It pointed out that his remarks were sympathetic towards suicide bombers “instead of an unalloyed condemnation of the violence and death caused by them”.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Trinamool MP Moitra expelled from LS in cash-for-query case
Hung by kangaroo court, she says | Disgrace to democracy: Op...
Rajnath, Khattar, Munda lead BJP observers to pick 3 CMs
Will give MLAs’ feedback to BJP parl board for final call