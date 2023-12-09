Don't allow anti-India activities: HSCW to VCs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) Chairperson, Renu Bhatia, today instructed state universities to not allow their campuses to be used for anti-India activities. Several Vice-Chancellors and representatives from the government as well as private universities attended the conference.

Raising the issue of Prof Achin Vanaik’s lecture on Palestine issue at OP Jindal Global University, Sonepat, on November 1, she alleged that “how to make human bombs” was discussed there, and the professor criticised the Indian Army.

Jindal university had, on November 13, expressed regret over the professor saying “Hindutva is anti-Muslim” and his remarks about the motivation of suicide bombers during the lecture. It pointed out that his remarks were sympathetic towards suicide bombers “instead of an unalloyed condemnation of the violence and death caused by them”.