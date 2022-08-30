Don't believe in groupism, get your act together: Kiran Choudhry to cadre

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 29

Congress leader Kiran Choudhry called upon party workers to work unitedly and strengthen the party, in Karnal on Sunday.

Kiran Choudhry, who has launched the “Kiran Karyakartao Ke Dwar” campaign, said the party workers were the backbone of the party and that she would activate old party workers who had been feeling left out and induct new ones into the party during the campaign.

During her visit to Karnal, Kiran Choudhry met several party workers in various villages.

Interacting with mediapersons, the former Haryana minister said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will address a ‘Halla Bol Rally’ and I will invite the party workers to attend the rally and also invite them to join the Bharat Jodo Campaign of Rahul Gandhi.” She said she didn’t believe in groupism and all leaders and workers should work to strengthen the party.

“I believe in working for the party. We have to work unitedly and take everyone along. I am not in politics to earn anything. I am in politics for the development of Haryana,” she claimed.

Kiran slammed the state government on its decision of merging 105 government schools and said that instead of merging the schools in the name of fewer students, the government should have strengthened the schools and increased the student strength.

She also criticised the leaders who had left the Congress and said, “It is unfortunate. The so-called big leaders have got everything from the party. They are known only because of the Congress.”

#Ambala #karnal #rahul gandhi #sonia gandhi