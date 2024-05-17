Don’t blame me as MP, onus on state govt for Gurugram sanitation crisis, says Rao Inderjit

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 16

Cornered by his opponents over the alleged indifference to the sanitation crisis in Gurugram, which is being cited as the biggest electoral issue in the Millennium City, three-time MP and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh has blamed the state authorities for the same. Singh said while he never denied that sanitation and basic civic infrastructure were major problems, but rectifying these were not in his jurisdiction and he did all it took to get the state government to act.

Speaking to The Tribune, Rao said for the last two terms he had taken up the issue of poor civic infrastructure in Gurugram and other parts of his constituency with the state government.

“The opposition has no issue of national importance to target me so they are bringing up such issues. The MP has no control over the functions of the MC or the issue such as sanitation. I have always stood up for the residents and I also highlighted how sanitation was worsening in the city. I have been in constant touch with the previous state government led by former CM ML Khattar and even the new regime under CM Nayab Singh Saini. With the efforts that I have put in the work has been streamlined. I am people’s representative and will continue to raise my voice for the people,” said Singh.

Singh claimed that it were his efforts that Gurugram got a dedicated nodal officer for sanitation and things went moving. “There is a difference among MP, MLA and councillors. They have different duties, different elections and different issues. Sadly, people who don’t know these basics are being fielded for the MP’s post. I have and will always make efforts to look into the day-to-day problems of my people but have no power or jurisdiction to act directly,” said Singh.

Both residents and opposition is citing Gurugram’s poor sanitation as one of the biggest issues and are seeking accountability from the BJP for the same. JJP Candidate Rahul Yadav, alias Fazilpuria, has pivoted his entire campaign around the issue asking Rao to come clean on the city’s pitiable condition. “He is talking about the Millennium City but has never cared to look into the truth. We are the garbage city. The entire city is covered with garbage and the MP has nothing to say because he has never cared for it,” said Fazilpuria. Agreeing, Cong candidate Raj Babbar said while the BJP called him an ‘outsider’ it was Rao Inderjit Singh who came across as the true ‘outsider’ as he had nothing to say about day-to-day issues plaguing the voters.

