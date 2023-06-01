Don’t bring sunflower under Bhavantar scheme: BKU

Kurukshetra, May 31
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has objected to the state government’s decision of including sunflower crop under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana and said that the government should purchase the entire crop on the MSP.
As per a letter by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, the government has decided that support will be provided to all registered sunflower growers similar to the Bhavantar Bharpari Yojana-Bajra template. They will also be provided an interim support of Rs 1,000 a quintal for the time being.
BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “By covering sunflower under the scheme, the government is trying to escape from the procurement on MSP. Under it, the farmers are supposed to get the difference between the MSP and market price, but the government has announced Rs 1,000 only as support price. While the MSP is Rs 6,400 a quintal, the private players are offering Rs 4,000 to 4,200 a quintal.”
