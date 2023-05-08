Don't care about suspension: Dalal

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 7

Virender Singh Dalal, director, Lala Diwan Chand Akhara, in Chhara village here and district secretary of the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA), said he did not care about his suspension from the association and would keep participating in the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi.

Dalal was among the three office-bearers of the HAWA, affiliated to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who were suspended by state president Rohtas Singh yesterday for their involvement in the wrestlers’ agitation against the WFI chief in Delhi. Two other suspended office-bearers were Sanjay Singh Malik from Hisar and Jai Bhagwan from Mewat.

“I am supporting wrestlers who are fighting a battle of truth and want to make the future of budding wrestlers secure. So I do not care about suspension and will continue to support the wrestlers’ protest. I am also a member of the executive committee of the HAWA. The state president has no legal right to issue my suspension order without passing a resolution at a meeting. Hence, the action is illegal,” claimed Dalal. He said over 100 wrestlers daily practised at his akhara and their parents were concerned about their future following the prevailing situation.