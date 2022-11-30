Don't evaluate success by salary, students told

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 29

President Droupadi Murmu today called upon the youth to incorporate social service amongst their priorities in life and asked them not to evaluate their success by salary package.

2,856 proud degree recipients A total of 2,856 students were awarded graduate and postgraduate degrees at NIT, Kurukshetra

These degrees included BTech, MTech, MBA, MCA and PhD

It is the second NIT in the country and the first in the state to issue blockchain-based digital certificates

She was addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 18th diamond jubilee convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra.

Murmu said she felt special while attending any programme related to education, as before starting her public life, she had worked as a teacher in a school.

In her address, the President expressed concern over air pollution and dropping groundwater table. She said the farmers of Haryana and Punjab had contributed to the production of foodgrains by playing a valuable role in the Green Revolution. But at present, problems of air pollution, land pollution and falling groundwater have arisen in this area. The NIT should work on these issues. She said the technical institutes should be making students future-ready, and hoped that the NIT would play an important role in solving the problems of society.

The President said she was happy by the fact that 18 per cent of the degree recipients were women and highlighted the importance of having more women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

She said, “Those who get the highest salary packages are considered more successful. Getting a higher salary package is a good thing, but it doesn’t mean that those who haven’t got the higher salary package are not good in their fields. I advise you that you should not evaluate your success on the basis of your

package. Always strive for excellence and work to achieve your goals. I will appeal to all parents to motivate their children to work for excellence and they will get all achievements in their lives automatically.

In his address, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said “We are proud of the NIT, Kurukshetra, and I congratulate all the students. In Kurukshetra, we have both Gita and digitalisation. When we think about these two, we find that the word ‘digital’ consists of the word ‘Gita’.”

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and director of IIIT Sonepat, Dr MN Doja, were also present at the event. The event was presided over by the Director of NIT Kurukshetra, Professor BV Ramana Reddy.