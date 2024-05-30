Don’t extend tenure of gurdwara ad hoc panel: Jagdish Singh Jinda to Governor

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 29

Jagdish Singh Jhinda, former president, Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) (ad-hoc), and president of the Haryana Shiromani Panthak Akali Dal, on Wednesday urged the Governor of Haryana not to extend the tenure of the HSGMC’s ad-hoc committee, instead dissolve the committee and appoint a receiver after its term ended on May 31.

Besides, he demanded that the elections be held promptly so that the committee’s responsibilities were handed over to a committee elected by the Sikh community of Haryana. While interacting with mediapersons, he said, “I have sent a memorandum to the Governor of Haryana in support of my demands. I requested the Governor not to expand the tenure of the present ad-hoc body and dismiss it after the completion of its time.”

He accused the present body of failing to meet the expectations of the Sikh community and said the current committee was misusing the funds. He said the committee had also failed to uphold the sanctity and dignity of ancient and historic gurdwaras.

“The 18-month term of the HSGPC ad-hoc committee is ending on May 31 and it should not be extended. Funds being collected at the gurdwaras have been used to promote a political party,” he alleged.

Jhinda highlighted the struggle of the Sikhs of Haryana and said, “We struggled for 22 years for a separate committee for the state, but when the ad-hoc committee was formed, those who opposed the committee took control,” said Jhinda.

He warned that if their demands were not met, they would organise a meeting of the Sikh community in Kurukshetra and announce further course of action. Jhinda said he would soon meet the Governor of Haryana and highlight the issue.

