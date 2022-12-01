Don’t list petty complaints for grievance meet, officials told

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 30

The Minister of Cooperatives, Banwari Lal, today directed officials to ensure that petty complaints were not listed for the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting and the same should be resolved by officials on priority.

The minister was holding the meeting at the Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala City on Wednesday. Dr Banwari Lal said, “As many as 14 complaints were listed for the meeting, of which 11 were resolved while three were kept pending. The officials have been directed that complaints that can be easily resolved shouldn’t be listed for the Grievances Redressal Committee Meeting and should be resolved on a priority basis so that complainants don’t have to run from pillar to post to get their issues resolved. They have also been directed to resolve the public issues raised by the public representatives on priority else action will be taken against the officials.”

Issues related to encroachment in the village, mutation, embezzlement of funds, stray cattle, inadequate compensation for the land acquired for the toll plaza in Saini Majra village and drainage were raised during the meeting.The minister directed the officials to resolve the matter.