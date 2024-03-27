Don’t lose heart, Kuldeep Bishnoi tells supporters

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, March 26
Haryana BJP leader and former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi has urged his supporters to not get disheartened over the denial of ticket by the BJP, stating that there is a long way to go.
In a video message, Bishnoi — who is a two-time MP and a four-time MLA — said that he had been getting calls from supporters expressing their disappointment.
“I extend best wishes to all the BJP candidates and urge the party workers to work hard to strengthen the candidates. We should not lose our temper as there is a long way to go,” he stated in the video uploaded on his social media account X yesterday.
Earlier, his son Bhavya Bishnoi — who is a BJP MLA from Adampur Assembly segment — also tweeted that sometimes your popularity proved to be your biggest drawback in politics. Though he deleted his post from his account after some time, it has been viral on social media.
Kuldeep was one of the contenders for the party ticket for the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. But the BJP preferred to nominate Ranjit Singh, who was a minister in the Haryana Government. Singh, who is the son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, won the Rania Assembly segment in 2019 as an Independent candidate and has been extending support to the BJP in Haryana.
Notably, the Bishnoi family has been away from Hisar for some time. Bhavya also posted on his social media account on the eve of Holi that he would not be able to attend Holi celebrations in Adampur due to health reasons.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...