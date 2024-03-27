Don’t lose heart, Kuldeep Bishnoi tells supporters

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 26

Haryana BJP leader and former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi has urged his supporters to not get disheartened over the denial of ticket by the BJP, stating that there is a long way to go.

In a video message, Bishnoi — who is a two-time MP and a four-time MLA — said that he had been getting calls from supporters expressing their disappointment.

“I extend best wishes to all the BJP candidates and urge the party workers to work hard to strengthen the candidates. We should not lose our temper as there is a long way to go,” he stated in the video uploaded on his social media account X yesterday.

Earlier, his son Bhavya Bishnoi — who is a BJP MLA from Adampur Assembly segment — also tweeted that sometimes your popularity proved to be your biggest drawback in politics. Though he deleted his post from his account after some time, it has been viral on social media.

Kuldeep was one of the contenders for the party ticket for the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. But the BJP preferred to nominate Ranjit Singh, who was a minister in the Haryana Government. Singh, who is the son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, won the Rania Assembly segment in 2019 as an Independent candidate and has been extending support to the BJP in Haryana.

Notably, the Bishnoi family has been away from Hisar for some time. Bhavya also posted on his social media account on the eve of Holi that he would not be able to attend Holi celebrations in Adampur due to health reasons.

#BJP #Hisar #Kuldeep Bishnoi