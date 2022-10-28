Don't pass adverse orders, HC to Debts Recovery Tribunal-II

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today restrained the presiding officer of Debts Recovery Tribunal-II (DRT II) from passing adverse orders in any of the cases pending before it. The order would remain in operation at least till the next date of hearing. The DRT-II has jurisdiction over Haryana and Chandigarh.

The direction by the Bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice HS Madaan came on a petition filed against the Union of India and other respondents by the Debts Recovery Tribunal Bar Association through senior advocate Anand Chhibbar with High Court Bar Association president Santokhwinder Singh Grewal and other advocate office-bearers.

Issuing a notice of motion to the respondents for November 30, the Bench observed certain allegations were levelled by the petitioner association against the presiding officer of the Debts Recovery Tribunal-II, “including alleged rude behaviour and harassment of counsel appearing for financial institutions and borrowers etc.”

The Bench added the petitioner association also filed an order adjourning a matter of 2021 “where the respondent became ex-parte” to 2026. The relationship with the Bar Association appeared to be severally strained. Besides this, it appeared that the Bar had gone on strike from October 26, and the counsels were not appearing before the respondent presiding officer.