Don’t stop us from reaching Delhi, khap leaders warn Centre, police

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 25

Khap leaders, who are gearing up for a “women mahapanchayat” at the new building of Parliament in support of the protesting wrestlers on May 28, today warned the Centre and the Delhi Police that if they stopped people from reaching the venue, the situation might deteriorate.

“We have been carrying out a protest campaign at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the past 31 days to get justice. Now, a women mahapanchayat will be organised in Delhi on May 28 in a peaceful manner. Hence, we appeal to the Centre and the Delhi Police not to prevent people from reaching the venue. The situation may worsen if this is done and the authorities will be responsible for it,” said Surendra Singh Solanki, chief of 360 Palam Khap — the leading khap of Delhi.

Prez MURMU invited to mahapanchayat Jhajjar: Khap and farm leaders, at a meeting in Bahadurgarh on Thursday, invited the President, Droupadi Murmu, to attend the women mahapanchayat to ensure justice to the wrestlers. Devika Siwach, national president of the women wing of Siwach Khap, among other khap leaders, was present at the meeting.

Notably, a sarv khap mahapanchayat held in Meham here on May 21 announced to hold a women panchayat at the new Parliament on May 28 to register their protest against the Delhi Police for not arresting the WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, despite he being booked under the POCSO Act.

Virendra Hooda, national general secretary (Kisan Sarkar), said all farm unions would remain with khap leaders and the restlers on May 28. “In large numbers, women and youths from across the nation will reach Delhi in tractor-trailers, buses, Metros and personal vehicles to express their solidarity with the wrestlers. The authorities will have to face dire consequences if they stop people from reaching Delhi,” he said.