Don’t treat disabled as objects of sympathy, saysVice-President

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 9

“Persons with disabilities should not be treated as objects of sympathy. They deserve recognition for their knowledge, abilities and expertise, said Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He stated this today while addressing the audience on the second day of the 10th National Conference on Disability. He also inaugurated the Global Resource Centre of Sarthak Foundation in Sector 45 here.

Earlier, Haryana’s Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav welcomed the Vice-President on his arrival in Gurugram.

The V-P emphasised the need to create an ecosystem, through which persons with disabilities, who are blessed with immense talent, can be empowered. He also called for creating suitable solutions for all types of disabilities.

Citing the example of Albert Einstein, who suffered from dyslexia, Dhankhar said, “Our perception of disability often depends on what is visible. However, true disability is extends to mental, spiritual and emotional challenges.”

“Bharat is set to become a developed nation by 2030 and this change is going to affect common people and their development, which will also lead to a revolution for the empowerment of ‘Divyangjan’ (persons with disabilities) in the country,” he said.

He thanked corporates for taking active interest in their development through the right education and employment opportunities under the corporate social responsibility scheme. “The need of the hour is that we empower the Divyangjan, women and the oppressed”, said the V-P.

Dr Jitender Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Sarthak Educational Trust, said, “Today is a momentous occasion for us all as we are opening the Sarthak Global Resource Center for persons with disabilities. This temple of education and skill development will benefit all and reach the farthest and remotest places of the country “.

Abhinav Singh, vice-president, Customer Fulfilment, Amazon Transportation Services, Global Specialty Fulfilment and Supply Chain, said, “The launch of the Global Resource Center marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering persons with disabilities worldwide.”

Recognise merit Persons with disabilities deserve recognition for their knowledge, abilities and expertise. We need to create an ecosystem, through which persons with disabilities, who are blessed with immense talent, can be empowered and find suitable solutions for all types of disabilities. — Jagdeep Dhankhar, vice-president

#Gurugram #Jagdeep Dhankhar