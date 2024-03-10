Don’t worry about JJP: Dy CM to Birender

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, March 9
In the continued war of words between the JJP leadership and BJP leader of Uchana Birender Singh, Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala today said BJP leader Birender Singh should take decision regarding his politics and not worry about the JJP.
Addressing mediapersons in Uchana Assembly constituency from where he is the JJP MLA, Dushyant said Birender Singh had been serving ultimatum to the BJP threatening to leave the party if the BJP-JJP alliance continued. “He (Birender) has not left the party even as the alliance (BJP-JJP) has been going on strongly. I think he doesn’t have any problem with the alliance. He seems disturbed as the BJP-JJP government has been able to carry out various development works in the Uchana segment,” Chautala said.
BJP-JJP alliance strong
He (Birender) has not left the party even as the BJP-JJP alliance has been going on strongly. I think he doesn’t have any problem with the alliance. He seems disturbed as the BJP-JJP government has been able to carry out various development works in the Uchana segment. —Dushyant Chautala, Deputy CM
It may be recalled that Dushyant and Birender had been rivals in politics as Dushyant as a JJP candidate had defeated Birender’s wife Prem Lata, who was the BJP candidate in the 2019 Assembly elections. But, the JJP tied up with the BJP after the elections. While in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Singh’s son Brijendra Singh as the BJP candidate had defeated Dushyant of the JJP from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. Since both these leaders have the same political grounds, the alliance between the BJP and JJP created problems for Singh as his wife Prem Lata want to contest from the Uchana on the BJP ticket. However, in case the alliance continues, her chances could diminish as Dushyant has reiterated that he would contest from Uchana.
In view of clash of interests, the verbal spat has been going on between the two political families. Recent utterances of Dushyant’s younger brother Digvijay Singh during his visit that Hisar needs a dynamic MP like Dushyant and not a dummy MP, were apparently aimed at Singh’s son Brijendra, who is the BJP MP from Hisar. Reacting to Digvijay’s statement, Singh took a dig at the JJP, stating it was a party of those who had cheated the mandate of people. He had maintained that there would not be an alliance between the BJP and the JJP in the Lok Sabha elections and even added that Dushyant would not contest from Uchana during the next Assembly poll.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...