Doorstep garbage collection begins in zone-II of Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, December 20

After initiating the work of door-to-door garbage collection in zone-I, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has now started the work in the second zone. The initiative aims at improving the sanitary conditions in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

150 employees to carry out work The MCYJ has divided all 22 wards into two zones, and both zones include 11 wards each

51 tippers, 11 tractor-trailers, 20 rehris deployed for door-to-door garbage collection in zone-II

The MCYJ has divided all 22 wards into two zones, and each zone includes 11 wards. The initiative was started about a month ago in zone-I, covering Ward No. 1 to Ward No. 11. The work of garbage collection in two zones has been outsourced to two different private companies.

The door-to-door collection of garbage in zone-II, including Ward No. 12 to Ward No. 22, was started on Monday. Mayor Madan Chauhan flagged off tippers from Aurangabad Garbage Disposal Plant. After the ceremony, all tippers, tractor-trailers and rehris dispersed for garbage collection from each ward. As per information, the company working in zone-II has deployed 51 tippers, 11 tractor-trailers, 20 rehris and other vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection. Besides, other machinery has been pressed into service to empty garbage-filled dustbins and lift piles of garbage from streets and roads.

Also, each tipper has been fitted with GPS tracker to monitor the location of the vehicle.

Mayor Chauhan said the company that had been assigned the work of garbage disposal in zone-II was asked to increase the number of vehicles deployed to avoid any shortcoming and for higher efficiency.

“With the help of more than 150 employees, the work of door-to-door garbage collection will be done daily in all the 11 wards in zone-II,” said Chauhan. He added that the company had been asked to collect dry and wet waste separately from every door.

“After the collection of garbage, it will be disposed of at Aurangabad Garbage Disposal Plant. At the plant, organic manure will be prepared using machines. Besides, e-waste and other garbage will be recycled there by the company employees,” said Chauhan.

