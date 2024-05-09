Double-engine govt dealt double blow to farmers, labourers: Kumari Selja

PTI

Chandigarh, May 9

Attacking the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana, Congress general secretary Kumari Selja said the "double-engine" government has dealt a "double blow" to farmers, labourers and other sections of society during the past 10 years.

The BJP did not fulfil its promises of doubling farmers' income or providing 2 crore jobs every year, said Selja, the Congress candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, while campaigning in several villages under the constituency on Wednesday.

Selja was accompanied by Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"Be it the Modi government at the Centre or the BJP-led state government, they betrayed these sections. What double-engine government is this? It dealt a double blow to farmers, labourers, the poor and other sections," Selja said.

They promised to double farmers' income, but farmers have to protest. Any section of society that raises its voice is beaten with lathis, the former Union minister said.

Farmers were forced to agitate for more than a year at Delhi's borders against the (now-repealed) farm laws. They lifted their agitation on the government's assurance, but the promises made to them were not fulfilled, she said.

The Modi government also promised to provide 2 crore jobs to youths every year and by now, 20 crore jobs should have been given. But this promise also turned out to be a "jumla" (rhetoric), Selja said.

"Youths today are not getting jobs or any hope," she said.

A prominent Dalit face of the Congress in Haryana, Selja is up against BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar. Like Selja, Tanwar is also a former Haryana Congress president.

Selja accused the BJP of indulging in divisive politics.

"Today, the need is to save democracy. They are playing with our Constitution also, but we will not let it happen," she said.

Targeting the BJP on inflation, the Congress leader said, "During Congress rule, a cooking gas cylinder was priced around Rs 400-450 and the price has crossed Rs 1,000 now." "Prices have skyrocketed. How will common families manage?" she asked.

Selja also spoke about the drug menace and said that many youths have fallen prey to it.

She said the Congress will tackle the problem at its roots if it returns to power in the state.

During her speeches, Selja also spoke about the Congress manifesto and the guarantees in it.

Addressing the gatherings, Surjewala claimed the Modi government is on its way out and the people of Haryana have also made up their mind to bring the Congress back to power in the state.

"Now is the time of change," he said, appealing to people to ensure Selja's victory by a huge margin.

Addressing a gathering in Koel village in Narwana, Surjewala spoke about the close association between his father and veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala and Selja's father Chaudhary Dalbir Singh.

Calling Selja his sister, he urged people to vote for her.

While polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25, the state assembly elections are due in October.

