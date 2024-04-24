Double-engine govt in Haryana failed on all fronts: AAP leader

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 23

AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai today said that the double-engine government in Haryana had failed on all fronts and people would teach a lesson to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

He was here to hold a public meeting in support of AAP state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta.

Speaking to the media, Rai said: “The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections has completed and a decrease in the voting percentage indicates a sense of disappointment and fear among people. INDIA bloc is getting silent support from people across the country.”

