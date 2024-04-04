Double-engine govt has ensured equitable development: Nayab Singh Saini

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 3

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today called upon party workers to go door to door, approach every voter and play a key role in bringing the BJP government back in Centre for the third time.

Addressing the workers at Shahabad, he said, “The BJP has done more than it promised. The double-engine government has ensured equal development. Go door to door and tell people about the welfare work done by us.”

He highlighted the achievements and welfare policies of the Centre and added, “We have a leader with a clear policy, but the Opposition has formed an arrogant alliance. Those who used to claim to be ‘imaandar’, are in jail under corruption charges.”

Speaking to the media, Saini said, “The BJP has a strong leadership, clear policy and clean intentions, but the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners have no policy and leadership. PM Modi keeps the country first, but Congress leaders keep themselves first.”

About the Panchkula land dispute case, he said, “The matter has come to my knowledge and inquiry is being conducted. Appropriate action will be taken.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kurukshetra #Nayab Singh Saini