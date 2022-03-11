Doubts raised on CDLU PhD admissions

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, March 10

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was among the 11 students who had taken admission in the PhD course in the Mass Communication Department in Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, today even as a student raised the issue of not releasing the complete details of the entrance examination in the merit list.

There were 95 students who had appeared in the examination for 11 seats.

A student, Subhash Saini, said today that the university authorities had not revealed the marks obtained by the students in the merit list. He alleged that the university held the entrance examination for the second time on the basis of the application by an aspirant who had demanded to hold the examination bilingually.

Subhash said the university held the examination on February 17 after which one of the students wrote to the university authorities to hold the examination in both English and Hindi languages. The university accepted his plea and decided to hold the entrance examination again on March 6. The merit list was released on Tuesday night.

The Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has also tweeted about the entrance examination, casting doubts over the process of the entrance examination in which the Deputy CM was declared selected for admission.

The university authorities, while holding the entrance examination a second time, gave an option to the students who had appeared in the examination on February 17. It decided that the highest score of the student(s) who appear in both tests would be counted in the merit list.

A senior official of the university, however, rejected the allegations of the Congress leader and the student, stating that the entire process was carried out to provide a level playing field to all the applicants in a transparent manner.

Dushyant had completed his masters in journalism and mass communication from the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) in Hisar when he was Member of Parliament (MP) from Hisar. He has also pursued the LLM from Delhi University recently.