‘Dowry’ death: Husband, in-laws booked

Yamunanagar, March 30
Rajni, a 26-year-old woman, died under mysterious circumstances in Darpur village of Yamunanagar district. On the complaint of the father of the deceased, Ramsaran of Kisanpura village, a case under Section 304 B of the IPC was registered against four suspects, including her husband at Chhachhrauli police station.
The complainant said Rajni married Vishal in 2021. He alleged that after the marriage, Vishal, her sister-in-law Renu, brother-in-law Goldy and father-in-law Budh Ram would beat her and demand dowry. He said that a panchayat was also held at the house of the suspects and the issue was resolved as they accepted their mistake, but they continued to harass his daughter for dowry even after that.
The complainant said that on Thursday Vishal informed him that Rajni had died due to vomitings and diarrhoea. “When we reached Vishal’s house we saw Rajni’s body had marks of strangulation on the neck. Our daughter was killed for dowry,” alleged Ramsaran.
