Dr Kuldeep Singh Lallar is Dean of Rohtak PGIMS

Rohtak, March 1
Dr Kuldeep Singh Lallar, head, department of cardiology, has been appointed dean at the Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here.
The appointment letter was issued by Dr Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Sciences (UHS).Varun Arora, in charge, public relations cell, UHS, said born in a farmer’s family at Budha village in Kurukshetra district, Dr Lallar rose to this position due to his hard work and dedication towards duty.
“Dr Lallar joined the PGIMS as a lecturer in 1999. He started a cardiac cath lab here in 2003 in a process to expand the facilities to patients. He became a senior professor in 2007 and single-handedly took care of the department till 2018. Dr Lallar started DNB Cardiology in 2020 and DM Cardiology in 2022. His 40 research papers have been published in various national and international journals,” he added.
