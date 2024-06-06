Dr Ratan Tiwari takes over as director of Wheat and Barley Research institute

Karnal, June 5
Prominent wheat scientist Dr Ratan Tiwari has taken over the charge as Director of the ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal. Dr Tiwari has more than 30 years of research experience at the same institute. He joined the institute in 1993 and has served continuously as a senior and principal scientist.
He has made significant contributions in the field of biotechnology and has been involved in developing several wheat varieties. One such notable wheat variety has been DBW-88 which was quite popular among farmers for its productivity and other qualities.
He completed his bachelor degree in agriculture, along with MSc and PhD in genetics and plant breeding from Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He played a crucial role in initiating the IARI Mega University Hub at Karnal.
After taking over the charge as Director, Dr Tiwari said that he will continue the pace of research and other works in the institute with the help of all the scientists and other faculty members. He said that the institute will always be ready to serve all its stakeholders and will elevate the research and development of wheat and barley to new heights. He called upon all the scientists to work in the interest of farmers and the nation.
