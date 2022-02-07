Dr Reddy joins as NIT director

Kurukshetra, February 6
Dr BV Ramana Reddy joined as the director of the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra on Saturday.
Reddy has been working as professor at the University School of Information and Communication Technology, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. He is also the chairman, Centralised Career Guidance and Placement Cell of the GGSIP University and programme coordinator of the NSS cell of the university. He possesses an academic track record both as teacher and researcher, besides administrative acumen in technology areas of the ICT. His current research interests include wireless communications incorporating mobile, sensor-based networks, computer communication networks, semiconductor and VLSI circuits and microwave and optical communications.
He has more than 110 national and international journals to his credit. —
