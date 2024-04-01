Dr Sadana is IMA Karnal president

Karnal, March 31
Senior eye surgeon Dr Rohit Sadana has been elected the president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Karnal unit for the year 2024-2025. He took charge from outgoing president Dr Naveen Gupta at a function, ‘Naman’, organised by the Karnal unit on Saturday.
Apart from Dr Sadana, the office-bearers are Dr Sachin Pruthi (general secretary); Dr Aarti Kaushal (finance secretary); Dr Rouli Sud and Dr Munish Gupta (joint secretaries); Dr Balbir Singh Virk and Dr Ajay Kapoor (vice-presidents). Dr Yogesh Sharma, former director of the Health Department, was the chief guest, while Dr Sachin Sood, CEO Park Hospital, Karnal, was the special guest at the programme.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka
Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge