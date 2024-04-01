Dr Sadana is IMA Karnal president

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 31

Senior eye surgeon Dr Rohit Sadana has been elected the president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Karnal unit for the year 2024-2025. He took charge from outgoing president Dr Naveen Gupta at a function, ‘Naman’, organised by the Karnal unit on Saturday.

Apart from Dr Sadana, the office-bearers are Dr Sachin Pruthi (general secretary); Dr Aarti Kaushal (finance secretary); Dr Rouli Sud and Dr Munish Gupta (joint secretaries); Dr Balbir Singh Virk and Dr Ajay Kapoor (vice-presidents). Dr Yogesh Sharma, former director of the Health Department, was the chief guest, while Dr Sachin Sood, CEO Park Hospital, Karnal, was the special guest at the programme.

