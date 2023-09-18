Draft alignment plan for Metro link prepared

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 17

In a major expansion plan, the Rail India Technical and Economic Services has prepared a draft alignment plan for the 28.50-km Vatika Chowk-Pachgaon (Manesar) Metro link in Gurugram.

The project aims at linking the city’s industrial and residential areas. Its construction is likely to begin early next year.

While presenting the annual state budget in the Vidhan Sabha early this year, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that the work on the Metro link would be taken up in the current financial year.

Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation officials held a meeting with railway officials and other stakeholders to discuss the draft alignment plan, along with suggestions presented for its execution.

The meeting was also attended by officials of the NHAI, NCR Transport Corporation and the GMDA.

#Gurugram