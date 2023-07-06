Draft chargesheet against IAS officer Suresh sent to govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

The Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) has sent a draft chargesheet against IAS officer D Suresh to the state government for allegedly causing loss to the state exchequer. The case pertains to the re-allotment of a 1.5-acre resumed school site in Gurugram at original rates when D Suresh was Chief Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Parishad (HSVP).

An interim order passed by the high court in the matter in April this year stated that there seemed “a cartel involving those in high bureaucratic positions” with regard to this particular allotment and added that the issue “requires to be examined by this court” to ensure that the proceedings “are not given a cold burial”.

A school was issued a provisional allotment letter for a 1.5-acre site in Gurugram. This allotment was revoked by the Estate Officer, Gurugram, in September 2013, after the allottee failed to fulfil the terms and conditions of the allotment as per rules. The appeal and revision by the allottee were dismissed in 2004 and 2008, respectively.

A separate application by the HSVP was disposed of in 2012, directing the CS to undertake an inquiry. The CS decided in favour of the school in August 2015 and directed the Estate Officer to allot 1-acre land instead of 1.5 acres and claim 9 per cent simple interest on all outstanding dues from January 1994, when the provisional allotment letter was first issued. The site was restored at the rates of 1994 in 2015.

The order observed that as a result of this allotment, the HSVP suffered a loss of Rs 25 crore, but the legal cell did not pursue the matter.