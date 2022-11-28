Dragged by truck, Haryana student dies in Canada

PTI

Toronto, November 27

A 20-year-old Indian student was killed after being hit and dragged by a pickup truck while crossing a road on a cycle here, according to a media report.

News website cbc.ca, in a report published on Friday, quoted victim’s cousin Parveen Saini as saying that Kartik Saini came to Canada from India in August 2021. Parveen spoke from Karnal, Haryana, the state they belonged to, the report said.

The family is hoping that Kartik’s body would be sent to India as soon as possible for last rites, Parveen said.

Sheridan College confirmed that Kartik was its student, the report said. “Our community is deeply saddened by the sudden death. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, peers and professors,” the college said.

The collision happened at about 4.30 pm on Wednesday. The cyclist died after being struck and dragged by the pickup truck in midtown.

Emergency services tried to free the cyclist and revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Constable Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the investigation into the collision was on.

Meanwhile, a makeshift memorial has been set up at the scene of the collision. A group called Advocacy For Respect For Cyclists is organising a ride in Kartik’s honour on November 30. Participants will meet at Matt Cohen Park at Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue.

