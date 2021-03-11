Drain found blocked, officials pulled up in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 10

The Karnal Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Naresh Narwal, on Friday reviewed the preparedness for rainy season and inspected various drains and disposal points to check the cleaning work.

He pulled up officials of the Irrigation Department when he found drain number 1 blocked near Ranwar village.He directed them to clear the drain and said he would visit again on June 25. “I checked the drain from NDRI to Madhuban and got it opened near NDRI. I found that drain number 1 was closed near Ranwar. I have asked the authorities to clear it at the earliest with the help of poclane machine,” said Narwal after the visit. “I want all drains to be cleared before the monsoon, so that there is no waterlogging,” he added. He appreciated the cleaning work on Mughal Canal and directed the officials to cleanthe side of the canal.