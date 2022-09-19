Drain left open in Ambala Cantonment

A small portion of a drain has been left open and unattended alongside Nandra Hospital in Ambala Cantonment. The open drain has become a cause of accidents and many people have suffered injuries. The authorities concerned should pay attention and cover the drain at the earliest. Anuj Sharma, Ambala

Dirty water collects on Rohtak streets

Residents of Sainik Colony in Rohtak city are a harassed lot due to accumulation of dirty water in the streets. The sewage overflows as the authorities concerned have failed to ensure proper cleaning of the sewer lines. The dirty water not only stinks but may also lead to vector-borne diseases. The issue has been raised several times, but all in vain. Jai Kumar, Rohtak

Damaged road in Gurugram, commuters suffer

A road falling between Darbaripur and Badshahpur area has been damaged since long in Sector 69. Commuters are suffering and I fail to understand why the authorities concerned do not take notice of it and get the road repaired at the earliest.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

