Drain left open in Ambala Cantonment

A small portion of a drain has been left open and unattended alongside Nandra Hospital in Ambala Cantonment. The open drain has become a cause of accidents and many people have suffered injuries. The authorities concerned should pay attention and cover the drain at the earliest. Anuj Sharma, Ambala
Dirty water collects on Rohtak streets
Residents of Sainik Colony in Rohtak city are a harassed lot due to accumulation of dirty water in the streets. The sewage overflows as the authorities concerned have failed to ensure proper cleaning of the sewer lines. The dirty water not only stinks but may also lead to vector-borne diseases. The issue has been raised several times, but all in vain. Jai Kumar, Rohtak
Damaged road in Gurugram, commuters suffer
A road falling between Darbaripur and Badshahpur area has been damaged since long in Sector 69. Commuters are suffering and I fail to understand why the authorities concerned do not take notice of it and get the road repaired at the earliest.
Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP