Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 20

With 18,000 new floors in the past six years, increase in population by 60 per cent and only 4 per cent expansion in water, sewerage and electricity infrastructure, the old HSVP sectors and licensed colonies of Gurugram are headed towards a civic catastrophe. As the state government-appointed committee is all set to decide on the issue of stilt-plus-four-floor houses, residents of old sectors have appealed to it to allow the same only in developing areas and not in the existing ones. They demanded a survey of the existing infrastructure and expansion prospects.

“The old areas don’t have any scope for expansion. This type of housing can be allowed in new sectors. A sustainability review is essential before taking a decision in this regard,” says Praveen Yadav, president, United Gurugram RWA.

Rakesh Jinsi, president, RWA Sector 17A, said, “Enough damage has already been done. The old sectors won’t be able to take any more. We are already facing drainage, water supply and electricity issues owing to increased population due to added floors.”

According to a 2022 survey of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Sectors 17, 15, 14, 31, 30 and 40 are the worst-affected areas where every fifth house has been converted to a four-storey apartment. These sectors are reporting regular water and power shortages.

The situation is similar in licensed colonies like DLF, Sushant Lok 1, 2 and 3, Ardee City, Malibu Towne and Vipul World. As per records, around 5,000 stilt-plus-four-floor apartments were given occupation certificates in the past five years. Civic infrastructure has not been upgraded since the colonies were first developed.

Adding to chaos