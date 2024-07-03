Drain out water from affected areas, Hisar officials told

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 2

Taking cognisance of waterlogging in localities after the recent rain, Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, who is also the MC Commissioner, on Tuesday convened a meeting of civic body and Public Health Engineering Department officials here.

The Municipal Commissioner issued instructions to the officials to drain out water from the affected residential localities and the railway underbridge, which connects Surya Nagar to the town. He told them to install electric motors to drain out water from the underbridge.

Several localities, including Shiv Nagar Colony, Surya Nagar, Shyam Lal Dhani and the Mill Gate area, were submerged after the rain.

Outgoing councillors complained to the Municipal Commissioner about the stagnant water in several localities.

Thereafter, issuing a warning to the officials, he told them to make provisions so that the water is drained out from the underpass at the earliest after the rain.

“If rainwater accumulates in the underbridge and streets, strict action will be taken against the officials concerned,” he added.

