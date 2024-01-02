 Drains polluted, NGT summons Irrigation Dept Engineer-in-Chief : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Drains polluted, NGT summons Irrigation Dept Engineer-in-Chief

Drains polluted, NGT summons Irrigation Dept Engineer-in-Chief

Tribunal dissatisfied with his reply on plaint | Channels flow into Yamuna

Drains polluted, NGT summons Irrigation Dept Engineer-in-Chief

Garbage accumulated in Drain Number 6 in Sonepat district.



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, January 1

Dissatisfied over the reply filed by the Engineer-in-Chief (EIC), Irrigation and Water Resources Department, over severe pollution in the Drain Number 6 and Drain Number 8, flowing in the Sonepat-Kundli region leading to Yamuna, the National Green Tribunal has directed the EIC to appear before the tribunal personally. He has been asked to show cause as to why he should not be prosecuted for violations in the past.

Samples found contaminated

  • A panel set up by the NGT found ammoniacal nitrogen concentration and a large number of faecal coliform bacteria in water samples collected from the drains concerned
  • It observed that one of the drains was carrying highly coloured waste water, an indicator of severe water pollution. These drains flow through the Sonepat-Kundli region into the Yamuna

Dr Lokesh Kumar, a resident of Sonepat district, in his complaint filed with the NGT, said a drain concerned passed from Sonepat via Barota to Piau Maniyari/Kundli and finally reaches Delhi. The drain is maintained by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department but is filled with trash, garbage, silt, litter and sludge. It is not cleaned and dredged on a periodic basis. It overflows into Drain Number 8 and pollutes it.

Following the complaint, the NGT had constituted a joint committee and sought a factual and an action-taken report. The joint committee inspected the region and collected samples from various places of both drains and submitted a detailed report to the NGT in November.

As per the report submitted to the NGT, the committee found ammoniacal nitrogen concentration from 2.24 to 16.24mg/litre and a large number of faecal coliform bacteria (over 400 MPN/100ml) in water samples. It observed that Drain Number 6 was carrying highly coloured waste water, an indicator of severe water pollution. The entire area along the drain emanated a foul smell.

Untreated discharge from the Sonepat MC was also being done at several places. It is estimated that about 31.48 MLD of untreated sewage is discharged from 27 untapped points, the report says.

Birender Singh, Engineer-in-Chief (EIC), Irrigation and Water Resource Department, filed his reply to the NGT in which he said that sometimes there were mishaps in the new Drain Number 6, causing spillage, but the same was controlled immediately by the Irrigation Department, Haryana, at Delhi. However, this spillage did not affect the drinking water supply of Delhi, as Haryana is supplying water through the canal system. “Even if we consider this spillage, which is not more than a few cusecs in any case, its quantum of water can’t pollute river. Therefore, there is no such pollution causing harm to water treatment plants at Delhi,” he said.

The EIC said to avoid any remote possibility of any adverse impact of the new Drain Number 6, parallel to Drain Number 8, a scheme for the construction of closed conduit pipeline for the disposal of untreated effluents of Drain Number 6 in the bed of diversion Drain Number 8 was under consideration of the state government. “After approval, at least two years will be required to complete this work,” he said.

Dissatisfied with the reply of the EIC, the NGT in its orders on December 22, said the reply was filed very casually without any sincerity. The NGT directed Birender Singh to appear before the tribunal on the next date of hearing.

The NGT also directed the EIC to take remedial measures in view of the observations and recommendations made by the joint committee and file an action-taken report within two months.

The next hearing in the matter is fixed for March 6.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Panipat #Pollution #Sonepat


