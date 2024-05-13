Drinking water scarcity major election issue in Palwal villages

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, May 12

Scarcity of drinking water has emerged as a major poll issue in over 30 villages at Hathin sub-division of the district.

Residents of Mandnaka yesterday staged a protest by waving black flags when vehicles carrying supporters of a Lok Sabha poll candidate passed through their village.

The villages are faced with short supply of drinking and irrigation water, locals said. “We have been left with no option but to come out on the road and show black flags as our demand for potable water has not been met for the past eight years,’’ said Jagram, a resident of Mandnaka.

He said women bring water from distant places. He said 136 families, which belong to BPL category, reside in Kali Basti area of the village may boycott the polls on the issue of drinking water.

While the police and administration officials reached the spot to persuade the residents not to waive black flags, supporters of a candidate changed the route to avert the protest.

Shishpal, another resident of Mandnaka, said drinking and irrigation water shortage in the area had been a factor for poor development of the area and the residents were upset with the leaders who come here only to seek votes.

Yunus of Dheeranki village said drinking water had been an important issue for the region. “A project to supply drinking water through ranney well launched several years ago has failed to bring relief to many areas,” said Shamim of Hutchpuri village.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal