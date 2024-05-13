Drinking water scarcity major election issue in Palwal villages

Bijendra Ahlawat
Palwal, May 12
Scarcity of drinking water has emerged as a major poll issue in over 30 villages at Hathin sub-division of the district.
Residents of Mandnaka yesterday staged a protest by waving black flags when vehicles carrying supporters of a Lok Sabha poll candidate passed through their village.
The villages are faced with short supply of drinking and irrigation water, locals said. “We have been left with no option but to come out on the road and show black flags as our demand for potable water has not been met for the past eight years,’’ said Jagram, a resident of Mandnaka.
He said women bring water from distant places. He said 136 families, which belong to BPL category, reside in Kali Basti area of the village may boycott the polls on the issue of drinking water.
While the police and administration officials reached the spot to persuade the residents not to waive black flags, supporters of a candidate changed the route to avert the protest.
Shishpal, another resident of Mandnaka, said drinking and irrigation water shortage in the area had been a factor for poor development of the area and the residents were upset with the leaders who come here only to seek votes.
Yunus of Dheeranki village said drinking water had been an important issue for the region. “A project to supply drinking water through ranney well launched several years ago has failed to bring relief to many areas,” said Shamim of Hutchpuri village.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery