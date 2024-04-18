Drive for self-certification of property in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 17

The Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, has launched a door-to-door campaign to facilitate self-certification of properties by the residents.

The teams will also help the residents to get errors corrected in their property IDs.

“After having organised camps in different wards for the self-certification of properties, we have now started a door-to-door campaign to create awareness and help the residents,” said Rohtak Joint Municipal Commissioner Ankita Verma.

The officer said after the self-certification of property of the residents, their property IDs would only be made accessible to them.

“Hence, the residents can secure their property details by carrying out the self-certification,” she said.

The Joint Commissioner said the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors were being covered in the first phase of the campaign, adding that the old town areas would be subsequently covered.

“The underlying idea behind the exercise is to educate the residents about the crucial significance of self-certification and enable them to get it done,” she added.

It may be pertinent to mention here that the MC employees were unable to carry out the self-certification process as many residents did not go to the camps.

Moreover, many residents refused to share the one-time password (OTP) received on their mobile phone with the civic body officials calling them due to fear of being defrauded.

A private company entrusted with the task of conducting a property survey had done a shoddy job, due to which incorrect details were uploaded on the property IDs of residents. Thousands of residents have been visiting the corporation office to get the mistakes in their property IDs corrected.

The local MC had passed a resolution to stop the payment to the said company and imposed a penalty on it, but the payment was still made.

“We hope that the ongoing drive will help the residents to get the mistakes rectified and their property self-certified to ensure prevention of any harassment/fraud in future,” said OP Arora, a local resident.

