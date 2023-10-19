Drive in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri to curb stray cattle menace

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 18

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, today launched a campaign to curb the menace of stray cattle in the twin cities.

MC teams, led by Chief Sanitary Inspectors (CSIs) Sunil Dutt and Harjit Singh, today caught 15 stray cattle from various places, including Model Town, Railway road, Govindpuri road, Civil Line, Buria Chowk. The cattle were later left in different gaushalas of the district.

According to information, the campaign has been started on the direction of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha. He also held a meeting with the officers of the Animal Husbandry Department and gaushala operators in the district on Tuesday.

Operators of six gaushalas — Shri Lal Badhawa Ram Gaushala, Damla; Shri Gaushala Committee Matka Chowk, Jagadhri; Shri Adibadri Gaushala, Kathgarh; Shri Gaushala Seva Samiti, Chhachhrauli; Swami Vitaranganand Gaushala Seva Samiti, Shahzadwala; and Shri Shyam Gaushala, Sadhaura — have agreed to keep the rescued stray cattle.

