Drive to clean Rohtak drains underway

Rohtak, June 26

The civic body authorities have launched an intensive drive to clean the drains and nullahs on a war-footing in order to avoid flooding and waterlogging during the monsoon in Rohtak.

Vijay Singh, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, said the drains and nullahs are being cleaned on a regular basis to ensure that the residents do not face any problem in the rainy season.

“Teams of the Municipal Corporation got the drains cleaned on Shoura Kothi Road, Bhiwani Road, Rajendra Colony, Chhotu Ram Chowk to Canal Rest House Chowk, Kamla Nagar, Quilla Road, Gohana Road and HUDA Complex to Chhotu Ram Chowk,” he said, adding that the work to clean drains is being continuously monitored and daily reports are taken from the officials concerned.

He said residents can lodge sanitation-related complaints on toll-free numbers 18001805007, 14420 and 8295900992. They can also file a complaint on the Swachh App.

