Drive to help Gurugram students facing psychological issues

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 19

To prioritise the mental health of government schools students, the Gurugram administration has launched a special initiative to identify and treat students facing psychological issues.

With a rise in anxiety and anger issues among students after Covid-19, the local authorities have decided to analyse their overall mental health and provide them psychological help. The teachers concerned will be provided with the standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding the same.

Under the project, students will take psychological tests on the Atman app. So far, 46,000 students have been put under analysis and the results will be out soon.

DC Nishant Yadav said, “During the last three years, children have seen unprecedented times and challenges, which have impacted their mental health. Teachers often shift the onus of the child’s psychological suffering to his parents. In government schools, not all of them can have permanent counsellors. Through the app, we will be able to analyse students’ mental health and provide SOPs to teachers and parents. In addition, professional help will be provided by the administration.”

It may be noted that during a recent sensitisation drive, principals of many government schools voiced their concerns over an increased display of anxiety, panic, anger and violence among the students.

DC Yadav said the school principals have already been sensitised about the project while assuring them that the app adheres to stringent data privacy standards.

“The child is generally not comfortable to confide in his parents and teachers. We can see the behavioural changes in him, but are not aware of the root cause. The app will ensure that the students are comfortable in seeking help,” DC Nishant Yadav said.

