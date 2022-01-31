Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC starts drive to remove illegal hoardings

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 30

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has started a drive to remove illegal hoardings, banners and other publicity material in public spaces.

A team headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector Anil Nain removed illegal hoardings, banners and other publicity material from Railway road, Railway Station Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk, Pyara Chowk, Jagadhri Workshop road, Nehru Park road and from other several public places in Yamunanagar on Saturday. After removing the publicity material, it was kept in the store of the MCYJ.

MC suffers revenue loss We have to suffer loss of revenue due to illegal hoardings, banners and other publicity material. These also spoil the beauty of the cities. Therefore, I have issued instructions to the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, not to allow any type of defacement. —Ajay Singh Tomar, Municipal commissioner

The action came after Ajay Singh Tomar, Municipal Commissioner, asked the authorities of MCYJ to remove illegal publicity material from twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. “We have to suffer loss of revenue due to illegal hoardings, banners and other publicity material. Besides, they also spoil the beauty of the cities. Therefore, I have issued instructions to the authorities of MCYJ to remove all illegal hoardings and other publicity material from the MC area,” said Ajay Singh Tomar, Municipal Commissioner. He said the MCYJ carried out anti-hoarding drives time to time, but illegal hoardings were still coming up in the MC area.

He added that they had started a driver against illegal hoardings and other publicity material and it would continue in the future too.

He further said they had fixed sites to erect hoardings in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

Publicity material pulled down

A team headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector Anil Nain removed illegal hoardings, banners and other publicity material from Railway road, Railway Station Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk, Pyara Chowk, Jagadhri Workshop road, Nehru Park road and from other several public places in Yamunanagar on Saturday.