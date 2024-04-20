Drive to self-verify property IDs in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri picks up pace

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 19

Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, has started organising self-verification camps for property IDs in the areas falling under its jurisdiction.

To be held till may 1 These camps will be organised in all 22 wards of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar, Jagadhri, to ensure the self-verification of 100% property IDs.

On April 20, the camps will be held at the Government Schools in Garhi Mundo of Ward 6 and Mamidi of Ward 13.

On April 22, these will be held at the Community Centre of Sector 17 in Ward 7 and Citizen Facilitation Center of Ward 14 in Old Hamida.

The camps will be held till May 1.

The camps, which started on Thursday, were held at Singhal Dharamshala in Buria town and Sheetal Giri School of Chitta Mandir.

Today, the camps were organised in the Ramlila Bhawan of Ward 5 and Government School of Badhi Majra in Ward 12.

According to information, Joint Municipal Commissioner Neelam Mehra today conducted a surprise inspection at the camps and directed officials to facilitate self-certification of property IDs by the residents. The MC has 2,10,791 property IDs of those having their land in the areas falling under its jurisdiction. Out of these, 52,377 (24.84%) IDs were certified by the owners till April 19.

According to information, the MC teams are going door-to-door in all 22 wards falling within its limits and helping people self-certify their IDs.

Besides, Citizen Facilitation Centres set up in all three offices of the MC near Shahid Bhagat Singh chowk in Yamunanagar, Jhanda Chowk in Jagadhri and Govindpuri in Yamunanagar are helping the property owners in the self-certification work.

“The MC has started organising camps for the verification of property IDs from April 18. These camps will be organised with an aim to ensure the self-verification of 100 per cent property IDs,” said Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha.

As per available information, this move will help to ensure that data of property owners, including their name, plot size, address and other information, is correct so that people get accurate tax bills and they don’t face any problem in executing the sale and purchase registrations at the Revenue

Department.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijay Pal Yadav directed the employees to speed up the work.

