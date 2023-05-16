Drive to stop effluent discharge into earth

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, May 15

Tightening the noose on polluters, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has started a special checking drive in the “Textile City” to identify the factories which are reportedly discharging their industrial effluents directly into the earth through illegal borewells, maintained on their premises and don’t run their effluent treatment plants (ETPs) regularly.

Deputy Commissioner Virender Dahiya directed the HSPCB to lodge an FIR against such violators and also appealed to the people to file complaints against such people or industries and upload their photos and videos with address on helpline number 82784-00024.

Following the directions of the DC, teams of the HSPCB have begun visiting industries in the city.

Approximately 400 registered dyeing units are operational in Sector 29 part-1, 2, Sector 25, Old Industrial Area. Besides, scores of industries are operational on the Jatal road, Kutani road, Sanoli road, Kabri, Kurar, Ujha road, Barsat road and other parts of the district.

Also, around 50-60 illegal bleaching units are operational in the district, the sources added. The HSPCB has, meanwhile, sealed scores of illegal bleaching houses, but these again start working and dispose of chemical water openly on land, which is being soaked by the earth, sources said.

Many industrialists release their chemical effluents into Panipat drains at night, especially in Kurar, Sanoli, Bapoli and adjoining places.

Varun Gulati, a Delhi-based environmentalist, said only six bleaching houses had a valid consent from the HSPCB and the rest were illegal, which were operational in Panipat.