Drive to weed out cannabis plants

hisar, May 31

Acting on the direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Hisar district administration has launched a campaign to destroy cannabis plants.

Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said, the team of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Hisar, had initiated work in this regard. started the work of destroying cannabis plants. The team destroyed plants in Chaudhariwali, Adampur, Kohli, Khairampur, Fransi, Landhdi, Kinala, Narnaund, Mazra and Budhana.

Kurukshetra: The Kurukshetra district police, too, have launched a drive to destroy cannabis plants.

With the help of machines and labourers, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Kurukshetra police destroyed plants in Shahabad, Babain and Thanesar areas today.

A spokesman for the Kurukshetra police, Naresh Kumar, said, “As part of the efforts being made by the police to eradicate the drug menace, the cell destroyed cannabis plants on roadsides.”

