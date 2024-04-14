Driver, four others consumed liquor in bus: Probe

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 13

A preliminary probe by the police into the school bus mishap disclosed that driver Dharmendra had halted the vehicle at Kheri Talwana village and consumed liquor in the bus with four other persons.

This happened over 30 minutes before the accident occurred near Unhani village on April 11 in which six schoolchildren were killed. CCTV footage has surfaced in this respect, which confirms that the bus remained halted at Kheri Talwana village for several minutes. Those consuming liquor allegedly also misbehaved with a vegetable seller there.

“Three men who were completely drunk alighted from the bus and lifted two bunches of bananas from my vehicle. When I asked for the payment, they refused to do so. They threatened me and boarded the bus again. The bus left that place after a few minutes,” said Suresh Kumar, a local vegetable and fruit seller.

Sources said the police had identified four persons who consumed liquor with the driver in the bus. Two of them had been arrested and were being interrogated. Those arrested are Harish and Sandeep of Sehlang village, Dharmendra’s village.

Kanina DSP Mohinder Singh said the accused boarded the bus from the village and got down before the accident. Meanwhile, district administration officials continued checking school buses on Saturday.

