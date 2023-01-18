Driver jumps to death from 14th floor

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 17

A 45-year-old man, who used to work as a driver with an elderly couple, allegedly committed suicide after he jumped off from the balcony of the 14th floor flat of the couple in the Richmond Park Society in the DLF phase 4 here today.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, a native of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. He used to work as the driver with the flat owner Rajiv Bhargav and was staying in the servant quarters of the flat. Cops said they had kept the body in mortuary and informed the family of the deceased. No suicide note was found there.

Rajiv Bhargav told cops that Sunil Kumar was working as driver with them for the past 22 years, but was in depression due to unknown reasons.