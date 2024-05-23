Driver killed, 15 passengers hurt as bus rams into truck

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 22

A state roadways bus driver was killed, while nearly 15 passengers suffered injuries when a bus from the Gurugram depot rammed into the rear of a truck on a flyover in Kurukshetra in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per the available information, the bus was on its way from Gurugram to Chandigarh. On the flyover near Samani village the bus met with the accident and after ramming into a truck it went off the flyover and got stuck in the railing.

The injured persons were taken to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra and were discharged after being administered first aid.

In his complaint to the police, bus conductor Rakesh said there were about 35 passengers on the bus. At around 3.45 am, the bus met with an accident after the driver of the truck in front of the bus applied sudden breaks. The deceased was identified as Mukesh Kumar (42), a resident of Bhiwani. He suffered injuries in his stomach and died while undergoing treatment.

Thanesar Sadar police station ASI Krishan Kumar said, “A roadways bus was on its way towards Chandigarh when it met with an accident. We have been told that the truck driver applied sudden breaks, due to which the bus rammed into it from behind. After hitting the truck, the bus got stuck with the railing of the flyover as it went off the flyover into the service lane. The bus driver died in the accident. We have received three MLRs from LNJP Hospital and one from PGI, Chandigarh,” he said. “The truck driver managed to flee from the spot with his vehicle and efforts are being made to trace him. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing,” he added.

