Driver slips, mowed down by own tractor

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 1

In a freak accident, a man driving his tractor slipped and fell down and the vehicle’s tyre ran over him, resulting in his death, on the Begu road in Sirsa city. Upon receiving information about the accident, the city police reached the scene and took the body to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Himanshu (26), a resident of Rangri Khera village, was carrying bricks in a tractor-trailer on Wednesday afternoon and during a turn, his got unbalanced and fell on the ground. In the process, the tractor’s tyre ran over him, causing his death, said an eyewitness. After the accident, a large number of people gathered at the scene.

The police reached the spot and took the body in their custody. They informed the deceased’s relatives about the accident. The police said Himanshu lived with his mother and brother. They said after recording the statements of the deceased’s family members, further action would be taken.

#Sirsa