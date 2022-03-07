Drone-mapping to help solve border disputes: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, March 6

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said Haryana’s borders with Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi had been defined in a trouble-free manner and efforts were being made to draw boundaries with Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh by drone mapping of the state.

Addressing a press conference in Sirsa today, Dushyant stated that the state boundary disputes would be completely solved soon, as the government had got the drone mapping of the entire state done under the Swamitva scheme.

“The government is trying to complete the work in 2022-23. After land mapping, pillars will be installed through the GPS technology,” he said.

The Deputy CM further said that the state government had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttar Pradesh Government to install about 400 pillars in Panipat, around the Yamuna river and for land mapping in Yamuna. It may be added that there has been dispute over the land ownership between the bordering farmers of Haryana and UP in Yamuna, especially in Sonepat and Panipat districts.

Dushyant laid the foundation stone of eight road projects of 63.70 km length, costing Rs 4653.26 lakh, in Sirsa district today.

Takes PhD entrance test

Dushyant Chautala on Sunday appeared in the entrance exam for admission to the PhD in the mass communication department in Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa. He said he had completed the master of journalism and mass communication from the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, when he was an MP. Besides, he has done LLM from Delhi University.