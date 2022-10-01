Drone service used to assess crop damage in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, September 30

To make an accurate assessment of the crop loss due to floods along the Yamuna river three days ago, the district administration has taken the help of Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA).

A manual survey was also conducted by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, which, as per officials, is a time-consuming and laborious task. It may also have some human error due to limitations in approaching the affected area, they said.

As per data of the Revenue Department, around 1,200 hectares of crops in villages along the Yamuna were submerged with the rise in the water level of the river.

Sources say Karnal district is the first to use drone services of DRIISHYA to conduct a survey of waterlogging in fields.

The department has approached the newly formed Haryana Government’s initiative DRIISHYA for a correct assessment of the affected area with an aerial survey by drone. A survey was conducted with the help of a drone on Thursday and Friday in 11 villages out of 37 situated along the Yamuna, said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Additional CEO, DRIISHYA, headquarters of which is in Karnal.

“Presently, we have a manual survey, but with the help of drone we will have an aerial survey which will help us determine the accurate loss to farmers,” Yadav added.

The use of the new technology for the purpose of the survey will help the district administration in getting timely assessment and disbursement of compensation to farmers, he added.

On Thursday, team members of DRIISHYA and Revenue and Disaster Management Department took stock of 332 hectares spread over a length of around 5 km along the Yamuna, covering six villages — Naibabad, Kalsora, Garhpur Tapu, Chandrao, Japti Chapra, Sayeed Chapra. The team assessed waterlogging on 358 hectares with the help of drones in five villages — Nabipur, Khirajpur, Kunda Kalan, Mahmoodpur, and Chosana — on Friday.

DRIISHYA team will submit the captured images along with a data analysis by Tuesday, said the DC.

